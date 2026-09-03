BINGE has unveiled its 2027 content slate, including the return of The Real Housewives of Melbourne with fan favourite Gina Liano set to reprise her role.

The Foxtel-owned streaming service has also announced a wider Australian originals push, backed by a $130 million investment in local news, drama and entertainment.

Production on the sixth season of Real Housewives will begin in 2027, with further new and returning cast members to be announced in coming months. The reality franchise first launched in 2014 and went on to become Foxtel’s most-watched reality series.

Rachel Griffiths has joined Wentworth: Halfway Home, the forthcoming continuation of the prison drama franchise. Griffiths will play Moira, a newly paroled former beauty therapist whose high-society life collapsed after the death of her husband exposed a fraudulent fortune.

She joins returning Wentworth cast members Katrina Milosevic as Boomer, Nicole da Silva as Franky Doyle and Kate Box as Lou Kelly, alongside Sophie Lowe, Alex King and Chenille Chandler. The series is filming in Melbourne and will premiere on BINGE and Foxtel in late 2026.

BINGE also confirmed production has begun in Sydney on Tough Love, an eight-part Australian comedy starring Miranda Otto and created by Rick Donald.

The series follows a mother who receives a cancer diagnosis and becomes increasingly concerned that her three adult children are incapable of coping without her. It is directed by Colin from Accounts directors Trent O’Donnell and Madeleine Dyer.

International additions for 2027 include the second season of Eddie Redmayne thriller The Day of the Jackal, Ella Purnell’s Sweetpea, Seth MacFarlane’s Ted: The Animated Series, and new dramas Maya, starring Bella Ramsey and Tobias Menzies, and Superfakes, starring Lucy Liu.

BINGE said its expanding live offering will include AFL, AFLW, NRL, NRLW, cricket, surfing and golf, alongside News24, BBC News, CNN and Fox Sports News.