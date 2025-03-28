Bill Gates has made a bold prediction that artificial intelligence will advance so rapidly within a decade from now that it will be able to substitute the role of teachers and doctors.

In a recent interview with comedian Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” Gates described a future where humans are no longer necessary “for most things” because AI technology will perform those tasks that currently can only be executed by way of specialised and complex human skills.

Over the next decade, Gates says that “great medical advice [and] great tutoring” will become free and commonplace.

Gates did indicate that there might be some professions and tasks that AI might not replace immediately.

“There will be some things we reserve for ourselves,” Gates told Fallon, citing entertainment activities as examples. “But in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time those will be basically solved problems.”

In a separate conversation with Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor, spoke about where AI technology development could scale to with regards to developing niche skills. “It’s very profound and even a little bit scary — because it’s happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound,” Gates told Brooks, according to The New York Post.

Last month, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI debuted its updated Grok-3 model chatbot technology which the company claims outperforms its rivals.

The new Grok-3 has “more than 10 times” the computing power of its predecessor, claimed Musk.

The startup said that across math, science and coding benchmarks, Grok-3 beat OpenAI’s GPT-4o, Google Gemini, DeepSeek’s V3 model and Anthropic’s Claude.

xAI claims Grok 3 beats GPT-4o on benchmarks including AIME which uses a sample of math questions and GPQA which uses PhD-level physics, biology, and chemistry problems.

Two models in the Grok 3 family, Grok 3 Reasoning and Grok 3 mini Reasoning, are reported to even be able to “think through” problems, similar to “reasoning” models like OpenAI’s o3-mini and Chinese AI company DeepSeek’s R1.