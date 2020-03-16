Bill Gates Exits Microsoft Board

SEATTLE: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company’s board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities, including global health, education and tackling climate change.

Gates has also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, a company where he has served since 2004.

However, Gates said he was not stepping away from Microsoft altogether.

“Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals,” he said.

As all good CDN readers know, Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen, who died in 2018.