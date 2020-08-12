HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Biggest Xbox Game Launch Delayed

By | 12 Aug 2020
Microsoft has reportedly delayed its biggest Xbox game launch due in the last quarter, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic and quality standards.

The highly-anticipated blockbuster ‘Halo Infinite’ was initially slated to launch near the November debut of the new Xbox Series X console, with some commentators stating it could hurt device sales.

“We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision,” said Chris Lee, Studio Head, Halo Infinite in a statement.

“The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year.”

Lee asserts it is “not sustainable” for the wellbeing of his staff, nor the “overall success of the game” if it were to ship this holiday season.

The blockbuster title is dubbed by Lee to be the “most ambitious Halo game ever”, with extra time used to finish critical work necessary.

Halo Infinite was showcased via video presentation for the upcoming Xbox X Series games last month, with many fans criticising graphics and gameplay.

“While some of the feedback was expected and speaks to areas already in progress, other aspects of the feedback have brought new opportunities and considerations to light that the team is taking very seriously and working to assess,” said John Junyszek, Community Manager, in a blog post last month.

“We don’t have firm answers or outcomes to share yet but the team is working as quickly as possible on plans to address some of the feedback around detail, clarity, and overall fidelity.”

