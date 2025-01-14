In what was the worst kept secret in the smart ring space, Samsung has finally confirmed that its Galaxy Ring will be available in two larger sizes.

This expands the ring size range from 5-15, with 14 and 15 being added. The new sizes will roll out on January 22.

Samsung says its Galaxy Ring sizes are based on standard US and Canada sizing measurements, however there is a difference with the Galaxy – its raised sensors mean that it is not like a standard piece of jewellery.

The North American Standard ranges from size ¼ (12.04mm internal diameter) to size 12 ¾ (22mm internal diameter).

Samsung’s statement doesn’t specify the new dimensions, but it has been suggested the size 14 Galaxy Ring will have a 23mm internal diameter, and the 15 a 23.8mm internal diameter.

People who buy a Galaxy are first sent a box with nine replica rings. They are invited to try the rings on different fingers before landing on the right size for the right finger. The ring is then sent.

The ring retails in Australia for $699.

Meanwhile, Samsung has updated the Samsung Health app to “provide advanced features that help you achieve a good night’s sleep, going beyond analysing sleep patterns from the previous night”.

The company said updates include a sleep environment report, sleep time guidance and a mindfulness tracker.

In concert with SmartThings, Samsung Health “analyses your sleep environment, assessing factors such as temperature, humidity, air quality and light intensity in the room. In the morning, you will receive a sleep environment report with suggestions on how to optimise the conditions of your surroundings”.

The sleep time guidance suggests an optimal bedtime routine based on “unique sleep patterns, habits and conditions”.

The mindfulness tracker allows you to “monitor your moods and follow Samsung Health’s guides for breathing exercises and meditations”.

Galaxy Ring is currently available in 38 markets, including Australia, the US, the UK, India, Germany, Italy, China, Austria, Brazil and Indonesia.

A further 15 markets will soon be able to wear the ring. They include Japan, New Zealand, Zambia, Israel, Singapore and Cyprus.

The wearable comes in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold.