BIG W saw a 5.7 per cent increase in sales for the first three months of 2023, as shoppers returned to physical outlets.

Sales for the quarter increased to $1.046 billion. In-store sales were up 6.8 per cent, while BIG W X’s eCommerce sales declined 1.9 per cent to $91 million, due to cycling the impact of COVID in the first quarter of 2022.

Everyday, Home and Leisure, Toys sector performed strongly, according to the retailer, with this offset by more subdued growth in Apparel, “mainly driven by a slower start to seasonal winter sales.”

Sales across the Woolworths Group were up 8 per cent, with the Australian Food division, which includes all Woolworths supermarkets, and the Metro Food stores was up 7.6 per cent.

““In general, customer spending is stable,” noted Woolworths CEO Brad Bunducci.

“However, value-conscious customers are becoming more thoughtful about their discretionary spend, trading into more affordable options such as our own brands and looking for additional ways to save in store or through our Digital, Rewards and eCommerce platforms.”