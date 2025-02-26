Discount retailer Big W’s sales fell in the last half of 2024 with discounting taking its toll with profits falling 45.9%.

BIG W total sales declined by 0.4% to $2,584 million while EBITDA fell 0ver 35%.

While items sales grew by 4.1% driven by new seasonal ranges, Black Friday and Christmas sales, growth was offset by lower average selling prices due to a shift in mix towards lower priced items and price reductions to provide customers with greater value sales of CE products also declined.

The Woolworths owned retailer also came under pressure from archrival Kmart who last week reported that Sales at Kmart Group, which also owns Target, gained 2 per cent to $6.1 billion while earnings grew 7.2 per cent to $644 million in the first half.

Kmart Group outgoing managing director Ian Bailey said the push of Anko products into Target, which is now about 25 per cent of the offering, had lifted profitability, as had bringing the two retailers into one operating model.

ChannelNews understands that traffic into Big W stores has fallen this year after a busy Christmas trading period.

Combined Store and Online sales were also down driven by a decline in eCommerce sales.

Across the four trading categories, Everyday sales increased with Beauty Care a highlight driven by an affordable range and strong value offering.

In Play, Black Friday trading in AV/ Tech and Christmas trading in Toys more than offset the subdued performance of the gaming market.

Double-digit unit increases drove sales growth in Home with new Spring/ Summer ranges resonating with customers across categories.

In Clothing, the sales performance was impacted by the timing of stock receipts combined with shipping delays that affected availability of the Spring/ Summer range at launch and led to elevated levels of clearance activity in Q2.

Big W sales excluding Big W Marketplace declined 1.6% in the half to $279 million with eCommerce penetration of 10.8% decreasing in the first half of the 2025 financial year.

Recently eCommerce sales momentum improved increasing by 0.8% compared to the prior year’s 2nd half.

eCommerce GMV increased by 40% to $408 million in H1 with penetration reaching 15% of sales.

