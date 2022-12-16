Dexus has offloaded Brisbane’s Beenleigh Marketplace for $85 million.

Property investment firm Mintus acquired the 20,252 sqm mall through CBRE, who negotiated the off-market sale.

The centre is anchored by Big W and Woolworths, located 32km southeast of Brisbane’s CBD, and delivers $8,753 per square metre, with occupancy costs 12.5 per cent below average.

“The transaction demonstrates the continued demand for quality, metropolitan sub-regional assets with a focus on non-discretionary spending,” said Simon Rooney, head of retail capital markets at CBRE.

“There is particularly strong interest in assets which offer strategic value-add opportunities.”