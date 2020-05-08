Big Microsoft Xbox Series X Event More PR Stunt Than Performance Reveal

As a massive gaming console battle between Sony and Microsoft kicks off Microsoft has moved to show off some of the first third-party games that will be optimised for its next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, last night’s live event disappointed many.

The PR curated event was seen as more publicity stunt than a true reveal of the gaming power of the new console, as there was no live gameplay demos – nobody sat down and talked viewers through one of the games the BBC said.

Microsoft console executives said that with the new Xbox Series X, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take full advantage of the consoles enhanced graphics, giving players the opportunity to experience the open world of Norway and England down to the very last detail. In addition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times.

They said that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will leverage Smart Delivery technology, allowing players to buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when both the consoles and the game are available.

The Xbox livestream featured previously unseen footage of the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla offering.

The new console is tipped to be in store at JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys in time for Christmas 2020.

The gaming giant showcased a series of upcoming games developed by third-party studios in a livestream, normally this would have been presented at the E3 gaming show in Los Angeles.

They also showed racing game Dirt 5, which will let players drive around in ultra-high definition 4K at 60 frames per second (fps) or switch down to a lower resolution for even smoother gameplay at 120fps.

This new display capability will allow gamers to playing on the new LG NanoCell TV and the 2020 Samsung TV’s and monitors that have 120Hz refresh rate TV screens.

Also revealed was the mystery-horror game The Medium, which will take advantage of the Xbox Series X’s ray-tracing capabilities, to deliver advanced lighting effects

Second Extinction, in which players work as a team to take down large groups of mutated dinosaurs

Speaking during the livestream, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail – from developer Ubisoft – said the new console offered significant improvements for players.

“Assassin’s Creed has always been committed to new technology in order to push the most immersive experience that we possibly can.” he said.

“To have incredibly fast loading times means we can remove some of the friction from the immersion.

Several of the new games will be part of Microsoft’s “smart delivery” deal, which lets people play games they have purchased on any compatible Xbox console they own.

For example, a player who buys a game on the Xbox One S and then upgrades to an Xbox Series X will not have to buy the game again, if it is part of the deal.

The BBC reported that that many viewers complained Microsoft had promised to show off “gameplay”, but the stream had mostly featured trailers and pre-rendered cinematic game footage.

“Where was the gameplay?” asked one viewer on YouTube.

“Do they know the difference?” asked another.

The new Microsoft console will be on par with a top-end consumer graphics card for gaming computers. But nothing on show in Microsoft’s livestream was mind-blowingly realistic or light years ahead of current gaming the BBC claimed.