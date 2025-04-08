Samsung Electronics predicted growth in their smartphone division earlier this year with their shares rising 4% this morning after the South Korean Company delivered a major boost in sales of their Galaxy S25 series devices in the last quarter.

Analysts are tipping that the Company could get a further boost, if the price of a premium Apple iPhone climbs over A$3,500 with Samsung having an advantage due to their investment in manufacturing and assembly plants in Vietnam.

Issuing their quarterly profit forecasts executives claimed that the business easily beat expectations on Galaxy S25 smartphone and legacy DRAM sales, easing concerns about the company’s ability to weather both US tariffs and chip export issues.

Contributing to their 10% climb in revenues was inventory stockpiling by Chinese retailers and manufacturers who hurried to secure electronic supplies in the March quarter before US President Donald Trump unleashed tariffs on Chinese Companies.

Preliminary operating profit came was reported at US$4.5 billion, beating analysts’ average projections.

Revenue climbed roughly 10% to US$53.69 with Samsung now shifting to push their 2025 appliances and new range of OLED TVs.

Samsung’s ability to secure higher prices on its chips in coming months, CLSA Securities Korea’s Sanjeev Rana told Bloomberg Television. “This is a good set up for price negotiations with major customers in 2Q and for the rest of the year,” he said.

Bloomberg claims that the boost from the smartphones business is a relief for a company grappling with challenges throughout the pivotal high-bandwidth memory business.

The world’s largest memory maker has struggled to get Nvidia’s final nod for its most advanced HBM, slipping further behind SK Hynix in the lucrative market of chips enabling AI accelerators.

Samsung expects strong AI and mobile demand to boost sales of memory for an earnings recovery in the second half of the year.

As of this week Samsung’s smartphones business is expected to take a direct hit from Trump’s tariffs, despite the bulk of their smartphones and tablets being manufactured in Vietnam who has been hit with 47% tariffs.

The good news for the business is that the bulk of their appliances, including TVs, bound for the USA are produced in Mexico, which largely avoided Trump’s broad tariffs.

While Samsung is expected to diversify production to countries such as Brazil to lower the impact, “these things take time,” management said.

Bloomberg claim that Apple produces most of its smartphones in China and is struggling with the same issues, leaving open the possibility that Samsung may gain market share from its US rival.

As for the sudden death of co-CEO Han Jong-hee last month from cardiac arrest, Samsung said that TM Roh, the head of its mobile business, will temporarily expand his role to also oversee the consumer electronics divisions.

