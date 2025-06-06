Home > Latest News > Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover

Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover

By | 6 Jun 2025

German audio brand Beyerdynamic has unveiled a modernised take on its iconic studio headphones, featuring a detachable cable for the first time.

The DT 990 PRO X, priced at US$199 (A$305), features long-requested features while preserving the open-back clarity and precision the DT 990 Pro line is known for.

The DT 990 PRO has been a studio staple since the 1980s and is widely used today by producers and artists like Flume and Martin Garrix.

Now, the PRO X version introduces a 48-ohm impedance, making it easier to drive with pro interfaces and laptops. Central to the upgrade is the new STELLAR.45 driver, delivering ultra-low distortion and a massive 5Hz–40kHz frequency range.

Designed for critical listening, mixing, and editing, the DT 990 PRO X offers expansive soundstaging, ultra-soft velour earpads, and a pressure-relieving headband, making it ideal for extended sessions.

“We wanted to create a tool that modern studio professionals didn’t already have,” said Kevin Nietsch, Product Manager at beyerdynamic. “The DT 990 PRO X is engineered to reveal subtle imperfections – perfect for today’s hybrid studio workflows.”

The detachable 3m mini-XLR to 3.5mm cable with included 6.3mm adapter increases flexibility, and the headphone’s serviceable components ensure long-term durability.

Also launched alongside is the closed-back DT 770 PRO X, aimed at those needing more isolation, such as tracking artists or on-the-go creators.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Marshall’s New Bluetooth Speaker Has 50 Hours of Battery Life
Bang & Olufsen Unveils $45K Retro-Inspired Hi-Fi with Modern Streaming
THX Unveils Spatial Audio+ to Boost Immersive Sound on Consumer Devices
Skullcandy Launches Crusher 540 Active Headphones for Fitness Enthusiasts
Marantz Expands Reference Series with AV 20 and AMP 20 Launch
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

New SmartHouse Magazine “Thin Is In” Released: Ultra-Slim Smartphones Take Centre Stage
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Casio G-Shock Sea of Stars Series Features Bioluminescent Plankton-Inspired Glow
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Apple Set to Launch 45W MagSafe Charger Alongside iPhone 17
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
Dirac Live Room Correction Now Available for Marantz MODEL M1 and Denon Home Amp
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
GameStop Blunder Damages Nintendo Switch 2 Units with Stapled Receipts
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New SmartHouse Magazine “Thin Is In” Released: Ultra-Slim Smartphones Take Centre Stage
Latest News
/
June 6, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
After years of watching notebook manufacturers perfect the art of ultra-thin design while delivering premium performance, the smartphone industry has...
Read More