Beyerdynamic has released the DT 990 Pro X, the latest addition to its DT 990 PRO headphone line, featuring a detachable cable system and improved comfort design for professional studio applications.

The open-back headphones are designed for critical listening and editing as a complement to studio monitors, incorporating beyerdynamic’s STELLAR.45 driver system engineered in Germany.

The drivers deliver a wide frequency range of 5-40,000 Hz for detailed audio reproduction across professional applications.

The DT 990 Pro X features 48-ohm impedance, enabling compatibility across various playback devices from professional audio interfaces to portable setups.

This lower impedance rating improves performance versatility compared to higher-impedance professional headphones that require dedicated amplification.

The detachable 3-meter mini-XLR to 3.5mm cable provides connection flexibility, with an included 6.3mm adapter for professional equipment compatibility.

The removable cable system addresses a key limitation of previous DT 990 models while maintaining the series’ audio quality standards.

Comfort enhancements include velour ear cushions and an ergonomically padded headband designed to reduce pressure on the head during extended listening sessions.

The headphones feature serviceable components to ensure longevity, aligning with beyerdynamic’s emphasis on repairability and sustainability.

The open-back design provides natural soundstage characteristics preferred for mixing and mastering applications, while the construction maintains durability standards expected in professional studio environments.

At US$199, the DT 990 Pro X targets professional audio engineers, producers, and serious enthusiasts seeking studio-quality headphones without flagship pricing.

The combination of detachable cables, improved comfort, and versatile impedance positions the model competitively in the mid-range professional headphone market.

The DT 990 Pro X is available immediately through beyerdynamic.com and authorised retailers.

Each unit includes the 3-meter mini-XLR cable, 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter, and drawstring carry bag for portable use.

The release continues beyerdynamic’s strategy of updating classic designs with modern conveniences while preserving the audio characteristics that established the DT 990 series’ reputation in professional audio applications.

The DT 990 Pro X addresses common user requests for detachable cables and enhanced comfort while maintaining the open, analytical sound signature preferred for studio monitoring and critical listening applications.