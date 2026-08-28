Beyerdynamic has expanded its MMX gaming range with two new wireless headsets offering a choice between closed-back isolation and open-back spatial sound.

The MMX 100 Wireless is the closed-back option, designed to reduce surrounding noise and help players focus on positional audio during competitive matches.

Its stablemate, the MMX 130 Wireless, uses an open-back design that allows external noise in but promises a wider and more natural soundstage. Beyerdynamic is positioning it towards story-driven games, RPGs and simulations where atmosphere and spatial awareness are important.

The MMX 130 Wireless (below) is built around specially tuned, titanium-coated 40mm drivers. Its open construction also promotes airflow and reduces heat during longer sessions, while the headset weighs 265 grams.

The MMX 100 Wireless (below) weighs 275 grams and features soft velour ear pads, sturdy metal hinges and a detachable ‘Meta Voice’ boom microphone. Both models feature replaceable components, including batteries, to extend their usable lives.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 6.0, wired operation and an included low-latency USB-C dongle. Beyerdynamic claims latency below 30 milliseconds over the dongle and more than 80 hours of battery life.

The headsets support PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, smartphones and other compatible devices. Xbox users will need to connect using the supplied analogue cable rather than wireless connectivity.

Both models can also be used while charging and support the Beyerdynamic app for equaliser adjustments, settings and firmware updates.

Beyerdynamic said the products deliberately avoid unnecessary gaming features and instead focus on sound, comfort, connectivity and long-term durability.

“With the MMX 100 wireless and MMX 130 wireless, we’re offering gamers not just two more headsets, but two different ways to experience their games,” Beyerdynamic gaming product marketing manager Matthias Heilig said.

The black and white MMX 100 Wireless will launch in Australia on September 1 for $169. The MMX 130 Wireless will follow in October in the same colours, priced at $219.