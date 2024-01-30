Beyerdynamic have revealed a limited edition of its DT 770 PRO X headphones, to celebrate reaching the milestone that is its 100th anniversary.

These studio reference headphones are designed for music creators, aiming to provide high quality sound and convenience.

Handmade in Germany, they feature Beyerdynamic’s new dynamic Stellar.45 driver system, with a high level of efficiency that allows it to perform well with mobile devices and audio workstations.

Equipped with a detachable Mini-XLR cable, allowing wearers to move freely while creating music, and a recess in the headband padding protecting against pressure-sensitive fontanelle.

There’s low impedance, helping these be driven by a wide range of sources. They also come with replaceable parts (none of which were disclosed), and accessories include a 3m cable, a drawstring bag, a 3.5mm to 6.3mm adaptor, and a booklet which marks the century with “visual assets.”

Those who purchase these headphones will find a limited edition anniversary emblem stamped in silver on the side. It features the Beyerdynamic logo as well.

There is a limited supply available for these headphones, and they are available for preorder in limited quantities in the US for $199. Wider availability is said to come later this year.