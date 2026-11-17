Betta has handed over the keys to its Parkes store in regional NSW to a well-known local business family. The Roylances have taken control of the appliance retailer ahead of the busy Black Friday and Christmas trading periods.

Chris, Deb and Mitch Roylance officially took over Betta Parkes from BSR Group last week, marking another step in the family’s long-standing involvement in retail and business across the Central West region.

The Roylance family has operated businesses in Parkes and Forbes for generations, with an established customer base extending across the wider region, including West Wyalong.

The change in ownership is expected to maintain continuity for customers, with the existing Parkes Betta team transferring to the new business and remaining in their current roles.

Betta Parkes stocks a range of kitchen and laundry appliances, household products, televisions and home entertainment equipment, supported by local delivery, installation and after-sales service.

The store is located at 11 Salesyard Road, Parkes, and is open Monday to Saturday.

BSR Group Chief Executive Officer Derek Haley welcomed the Roylance family to the Betta network, saying the group looked forward to supporting the new owners as they develop the business.

BSR Group Chief Operating Officer Troy Hinchco said the existing team had prepared the store for the upcoming peak retail period.

“Chad, Dana and the team have the store looking fantastic, and it’s ready for Black Friday and the Christmas trading period,” Hinchco said.

For the Roylance family, the acquisition represents an opportunity to build on an established local presence while expanding involvement in the appliance sector.

Mitch Roylance said the family had been familiar with the Betta brand for many years and had maintained strong connections with the Parkes and Forbes communities through successive generations of family businesses.

In addition to the Parkes store, the Roylance family plan to add a new Betta store in Forbes in 2027.

Betta operates as part of Brisbane-based BSR Group and has more than 150 locally owned and operated stores nationally. The group specialises in household appliances, consumer electronics and home living products.