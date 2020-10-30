HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > 5G > Best Selling Smartphone At JB Hi-Fi & Telstra In 2020 Revealed

Best Selling Smartphone At JB Hi-Fi & Telstra In 2020 Revealed

By | 30 Oct 2020
, , , ,

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus was the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone model by revenue in the first half of 2020 both globally and domestically in Australia, but this is tipped to change in the second half after the launch of the Apple iPhone 12.

Launched in February The Galaxy S20 Plus which was the top selling smartphone at JB Hi Fi and Telstra according to sources, the model took a revenue share of 9 percent in the global 5G smartphone market in the first half of the year, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.

The revenue of the global 5G smartphone industry reached $34 billion in the first six months of 2020.

“The S20 Plus 5G is among the world’s first blockbuster 5G models and is popular across Western Europe, Australia, South Korea and North America ” Strategy Analytics said. “Samsung is making big money from 5G phones.”

The smartphone was followed by Samsung’s other two Galaxy S20 5G models, with the high-end S20 Ultra sitting second with an 8 percent revenue share and the entry-level S20 ranking third with a 5 percent revenue share, the data showed.

The Galaxy S20 devices were followed by 5G smartphones from several other brands in Australia with Motorola set to launch a $499 model on November 2.

Strategy Analytics predicted that Asian brands’ presence in the 5G smartphone market could decline in the second half of the year as Apple has now launched its first 5G-supporting smartphone family.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled four models of the iPhone 12 series — the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

“Looking ahead, we expect Apple iPhone 12 to overtake both Huawei and Samsung during the second half of 2020,” it said. “The iPhone 12 5G portfolio will deliver tens of billions of dollars of revenue in just a few weeks during the run-up to the X-mas holiday season and beyond. Apple iPhone 12 will soon take the 5G crown.”

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Bunnings Flags Big Growth In Home DIY After Surprise Samsung Partnership
Smartphone Market Makes Comeback In Q3, Samsung Reclaims #1 Position
Samsung Warns Of Downturn After Massive Jump In Sales
JB Hi-Fi Rolls Out Smart Home Bonanza Sale
BREAKING NEWS: Bunnings To Sell Samsung Appliance Range
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Quarterly Profit Triples To $6.3bn Due To COVID-19
Amazon Latest News
/
October 30, 2020
/
Bunnings Flags Big Growth In Home DIY After Surprise Samsung Partnership
Latest News Samsung
/
October 30, 2020
/
Google’s Alphabet Inc Delivers 15% Revenue Growth To $38bn
Google Latest News
/
October 30, 2020
/
Bang & Olufsen Launches Wireless Speaker Beolit 20 After “Disappointing” Year
Latest News
/
October 30, 2020
/
PlayStation 5 Smashes Xbox Series X In Black Market – Could This Bode Well For Sony?
Microsoft Sony
/
October 30, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Quarterly Profit Triples To $6.3bn Due To COVID-19
Amazon Latest News
/
October 30, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The coronavirus pandemic has smiled down upon e-commerce giant Amazon, with its third-quarter profits tripling to $6.3 billion after strong...
Read More