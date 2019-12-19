Best of Best Awards Winners Announced: Who’s Smart Home Ecosystem Is Best?

The 2019/20 SmartHouse Best of Best Awards winners have been announced, and in the highly competitive Connected Home market, the Google Home Ecosystem has been named the best, while Amazon Alexa’s ecosystem came out as highly recommended.

Taking out our top spot, Google – who launched first launched in the Australian market – has continued to maintain its local market dominance with the plethora of Android and third-party brand devices seamlessly supporting Google Assistant integration.

With its compatible product range expanding every day – from smart lights to security systems, TVs to speakers – Google voice commands are accessible in almost every home for almost every family.

Coming in at second place, the Amazon Alexa smart home ecosystem has continued to gain traction in the local market over the years with its stable of intelligent devices, which are quickly expanding from audio components to clocks, appliances and more.

Despite intense market competition, Amazon has little intention of slowing down, and over the years, saying “Hey Alexa” has continued to grow in familiarity with more Alexa-enabled smart devices available in the market.

