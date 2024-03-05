While it has been confirmed that Best Buy has officially stopped selling DVDs and Blu-ray, the Walt Disney Company has just reached a deal to license the manufacturing and distribution of its physical media in the US. and Canada to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, according to a report on twice.com.

The report, which originally appeared on NextTV, confirms that the deal includes DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays of the company’s huge catalogue of titles, along with any new releases.

Disney is shuttering its subscription service and online store, the Disney Movie Club, which sold Blu-rays and DVDs of Disney films, as part of the deal, and that Sony will take over marketing and distributing the discs to retailers.

This week Disney informed around 10 million Movie Club members by email and on its website that the service will stop taking orders in late May and shutter completely on July 20, according to twice.com.

The move, comes after Netflix mailed out its last rental DVDs in September, sending out random bundles of DVDs to all remaining customers, said the report, mentioning that Netflix reported $146 million in rental business in its final year in business.