HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Best Buy Delivers Big Jump In Profits Despite Revenue Fall

Best Buy Delivers Big Jump In Profits Despite Revenue Fall

By | 31 May 2024

Shares of Best Buy the US equivalent of JB Hi Fi jumped over 10% after the big CE and appliance retailer beat profit forecasts on growing demand for services and notebooks.

The retailer who went after profits Vs revenue in the last quarter delivered a 23.4% increase in profits despite revenue falling 6.8%.

In Australia several leading retailers including JB Hi Fi is cutting back on discounting, instead they are going after profits as consumers cut back on spending.

At Best Buy Revenue fell 6.5% from the year-ago period to $8.85 billion, this was short of expectations.

Comparable store sales declined 6.1% this was up from a 10.1% drop in the same period a year earlier.

Revenues came in at $8.20 billion, while gross profit rose to 23.4% from 22.6%, which the company credited to gains in the services category, including membership offerings.

Notebook sales which are on the rise in Australia, helped offset pullbacks in purchases of appliances, home theatre, gaming, and mobile phones.

International revenue was 3.3% lower to $6.44 million, with a gross profit rate of 22.6% versus 23.7% in fiscal 2024.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said the company “made progress on our FY25 priorities, grew our paid membership base and drove improvements in our customer experiences.”

Analyst Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets claimed that Best Buy’s offerings were “largely discretionary,” and with consumers already grappling with higher costs for essential items due to inflation, “maybe you don’t need to buy that new 60-inch television.”

He acknowledges that the company did a “really good job controlling what they could control,” as evidenced by the year-over-year increase in operating margins and earnings.

Best Buy said that they plan to integrate generative AI into its operations.

Chukumba expresses optimism, stating, “I do think that product innovation and hopefully a better macro environment will help them as the year progresses.”



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Best Buy Successfully Combats Shoplifting
Best Buy Confident That Second Half Will Be Better Than The First
Major CE Retailer Slashes Jobs As They Expand Online
Western Digital Xbox Storage Expansion Coming
EXCLUSIVE: The Good Guys Move To Premium Audio But They Have To Get It Right Say Industry Execs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung To Supply OLED Panels For All Four New iPhones
Latest News
/
May 31, 2024
/
Could JB Hi Fi’s Next Big Thing Be Robotic Thumbs
Latest News
/
May 31, 2024
/
David Beckham partners with Bowers & Wilkins (Image: Supplied by Bowers & Wilkins)
David Beckham Becomes Face Of Bowers & Wilkins
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/
Statue of Freddie Mercury at Montreux (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Will Sony Make A$1.51 Billion Offer To Buy Queen’s Music Catalogue?
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/
Asus Unveils Glossy 27-inch WOLED Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung To Supply OLED Panels For All Four New iPhones
Latest News
/
May 31, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung Display is the supplier of OLED panels for all four new iPhone 16 smartphones, also in the supply mix...
Read More