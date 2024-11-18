Home > Latest News > BenQ Launches New 27-Inch 2K 100Hz Monitor

BenQ Launches New 27-Inch 2K 100Hz Monitor

By | 18 Nov 2024
BenQ PD2706QN

BenQ has introduced a new PD2706QN monitor which has a 2K display (2560×1440) with a 100Hz refresh rate, capable of delivering smoother visuals compared to traditional 60Hz monitors.

The monitor is equipped with a Nano Matte panel, which reduces glare with a specialised coating, that provides a distraction-free and more accurate colour experience. The monitor is certified by TÜV Rheinland for anti-reflective performance.

Built primarily for professional use, it comes with AQCOLOR technology for accurate colour calibration.

BenQ claims that it is factory-calibrated and verified for precise colour output, ensuring it’s ready to use straight out of the box.

BenQ PD2706QN

 

It supports a wide range of colour gamuts, including 95 per cent DCI-P3, Display P3, 100 per cent sRGB, and Rec.709.

The M-Book mode is designed for Mac users, seamlessly adapting Apple’s colour ecosystem for consistent visuals across devices.

Furthermore, the PD2706QN features ICCSync technology, enabling quick and automatic colour profile adjustments when switching between colour gamuts.

It comes with the integrated Palette Master Ultimate (PMU) software that supports calibration using a colorimeter.

The monitor has four preset design modes: Darkroom mode for enhanced brightness and contrast in low-light environments; Animation mode for improved shadow detail; CAD/CAM mode for sharper lines and shapes; and DualView mode for side-by-side comparison of two colour settings, according to Gizmochina.

As for connectivity and ports, the monitor comes with Type-C connectivity, enabling a single-cable solution for video, audio, and data transmission, while providing 90W power delivery for devices like laptops and tablets.

It also features KVM functionality, allowing one set of peripherals to control two systems.

The monitor’s height, tilt, pivot, and swivel options can be adjusted to individual preferences. It also includes eye-care technologies, such as Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light modes, certified by TÜV Rheinland, to reduce strain during prolonged use.

Currently, the monitor is available in China at a price of 3,099 yuan (A$662). Local pricing and availability of this monitor is yet to be confirmed.



