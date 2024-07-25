HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bendy Bus Built As Tech Launch Teaser

Bendy Bus Built As Tech Launch Teaser

By | 25 Jul 2024
Samsung London Bus Galaxy Z Flip6 (Image: Samsung Newsroom)

A replica of a full-sized London bus – sadly not a double-decker – has appeared on an East London street as part of Samsung’s launch of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6.

The back half of the red people mover, which measures 6 x 6.2 metres, has been folded upwards at a 90-degree angle. Thankfully the windows are glazed, so we can’t see how the passengers at the back are doing.

The bus forms part of a public art project commissioned by Samsung to celebrate the release of the two phones. They are currently available in Australia on pre-order, and will be released to the public next week.

“Created by artist Caspar Philips, the bus – which includes a host of recycled materials from real London buses – was constructed to the accurate scale of a real single decker bus taking a total of two months to design and build,” Samsung said.

Samsung Public Art for Launch of Foldable Range (Image: Sourced from Samsung Newsroom)

Samsung Public Art for Launch of Foldable Range (Image: Sourced from Samsung Newsroom)

Additional public art installations include a folded bench, a three-metre-tall lamp post and a telephone box, created by designer Jem Hughes. The domed telephone box came with a payphone and phone book. They are in Old Street, which has been temporarily renamed … Fold Street.

Samsung describes the latest Galaxy Z series, which comes with Galaxy AI, as the “slimmest, lightest and most durable foldable series yet”.

It says the “perfectly symmetrical design with straight edge provides an aesthetically sleek finish” and that the new cover screen ratio provides “a more natural bar-type viewing experience”.

The dual rail hinge structure is supported by a strengthened folding edge and enhanced layers on the main screen help maintain strength.

The public art in London is on display until July 27.



