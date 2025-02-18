First unveiled in September last year, Belkin has introduced its accessibly priced SoundForm Rhythm True Wireless earbuds.

They feature Active Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to reduce background noise for better call quality and 5.3 Bluetooth multipoint feature. It allows you to transition between two devices, without having to manually switch between them, provided they are within a 10m radius of the earbuds.

For example, the earbuds can be paired to both your laptop as well as your phone. If you are playing media through your laptop, but then begin to instead play media from your phone, the earbuds will automatically stop the media on the laptop and switch to streaming content from your phone.

The earbuds which have 6mm drivers are compatible with most Apple and Android devices, and the multipoint Bluetooth feature can be used between devices of both companies.

Users can control media playback from their earbuds by tapping the top end of the stem. Tap once to play/pause the media, twice to skip and thrice to restart.

Call controls can also be accessed by the earbuds. Users can tap twice when answering or ending a call.

The earbuds also have ‘clear call’ technology that reduces ambient noise for better call clarity.

Battery life lasts up to 28 hours, with eight hours of playback per charge and an additional 20 hours from the case.

USB-C fast charging provides 90 minutes of use with just 10 minutes of charging. It has an IPX5 protection rating against sweat and splashes.

Local retailers are yet to stock these earbuds, but Amazon is already offering them at A$75 as an import from the US.

Some of the other new SoundForm audio collection from Belkin currently available in Australia at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi include ClearFit which features 14.2mm drivers, Bolt 2 In-Ear buds and Motion 2 which boasts of 33 hours of total battery life.