American consumer electronics brand, Belkin, has revealed that its Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, the first accessory to work with DockKit, is now available in Australia.

The stand uses a built-in camera, as well as DockKit’s automated subject-tracking technology, to provide automatic, silent, motorised camerawork.

The device follows the subjects on camera as it can move with a 360-degree pan and a 90-degree tilt.

Vice President of Product Management at Belkin, Melody Tecson said, “The Stand Pro is unlike any other Belkin product we’ve created. Combining premium Belkin quality, impressively responsive robotics, and advanced subject tracking technology with DockKit, we’re excited to provide content creators with a thoughtfully designed product that will effortlessly enhance the creation process.”

It was designed for iOS devices, meaning it won’t work for Android, and is compatible with iPhone 12 devices or later with MagSafe.

The device was made with MagSafe, meaning it can charge and be used at the same time. It supports fast wireless charging up to 15W when the Stand Pro is plugged in.

Movement tracking can be turned on or off with one button, and an LED indicator will reveal whether the tracking is active.

The Stand Pro also has a rechargeable battery, with the dock providing 5 hours of battery life.

Included when the device is purchased is a five-foot USB-C cable and a 30W power supply.

Users can pair the device via NFC, then open the app of their choice, whether it be FaceTime, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, or other, and start creating.

The Auto-Tracking StandPro was created with a minimum of 75 per cent PCR materials and is sold in plastic-free packaging.

It can be purchased now from the official Belkin Australian store and select retailers for A$299.95.

In Australia, Belkin has also recently released its new Qi2 collection of wireless chargers.

The range consists of the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Magnetic Pad (A$149.95), the BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Stand (A$99.95), and the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand (A$229.95).

These devices are currently available from the official Belkin website.

In addition, Belkin’s BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger and Power Bank 5K with Travel Adapter Kit was released in Australia in February.

It is a multi-functional device that comes equipped with dual ports to simultaneously charge two devices.

It’s available at JB Hi-Fi, the official Belkin store, and other Aussie retailers for A$119.95.