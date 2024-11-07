Belkin has announced an expansion of its audio range in Australia, led by the SoundForm ClearFit open-ear wireless earbuds.

The company says it prides itself on affordability, and sustainability, with products made from post-consumer recycled plastic and 100 per cent plastic-free packaging.

“Designed in its in-house labs at Belkin Global Headquarters in California, every SoundForm product undergoes 150 meticulous quality tests, ensuring perfection before it reaches consumer’s ears,” Belkin says.

“Design, sound quality, comfort, voice-calling performance, enhanced features and value are all considered with each new addition to the SoundForm portfolio.”

Belkin Signature Sound is integrated throughout the SoundForm range, and the company says it allows “the wearer to listen to music exactly the way the artist intended. Deep bass is balanced, vocals are crystal-clear, and treble is crisp”.

To do this, Belkin says its sound engineers test headphone and earphone frequency response and distortion, passive noise isolation, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and Sound Pressure Level (SPL) to ensure proper 98db output for adult products and 85db “safe sound” for kids products.

All new SoundForm products feature ENC for voice isolating clear call quality as standard.

Here is a selection of the new products:

SoundForm ClearFit

Aimed at “runners, gym-goers and podcast dog walkers”, these “open ear” buds are sweat-resistant. Available in Black & Sand.

Features include:

Sound: 14.2mm drivers

Battery life: 8 hours with an additional 18 hours of battery life in charging case; 10 minutes of charge gets 90 minutes of playtime;

Connection: Bluetooth 5.3 and Multipoint;

Included in package: USB-C fast charging compatible case;

Two-year warranty.

Price: $89.95, available now on belkin.com and select retailers.

SoundForm Motion 2

Bluetooth 5.3 offers pairing and multipoint two-device connection. The 12mm drivers and three EQ presets deliver Belkin Signature Sound. Two microphones in each bud. Available in black, white, pink and blue.

Features include:

Extended battery life gets up to 9 hours of nonstop playtime with an additional 24 hours with wireless charging case;

Bluetooth multipoint technology for simultaneous two-device connection;

Clear Call Quality technology reduces background noise;

Three EQ presets;

IPX5-rated sweat and splash resistance;

Dual wireless/USB-C charging case

Fast charge: 10 minutes of charging gets over an hour of playtime

Intuitive touch controls;

Bluetooth 5.3 pairing with 10m range;

Two-year warranty.

Price: $69.95, available now on belkin.com/au and select retailers.

SoundForm Adapt

Designed for the user who “needs to be isolated from distractions”, Belkin says the SoundForm Adapt [pictured above and at top] helps its users via Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and boom mic.

Features include:

40mm drivers;

Boom mic with flip-to-mute function and ENC;

USB-C port for fast charging and wired audio input;

3.5mm audio input;

Bluetooth 5.2 connects to devices within 30 feet;

Bluetooth Multipoint technology;

Sixty-five hours of playtime with a full charge;

Foldable and extendable over-ear design;

Two-year warranty.

Price: $79.95, available now on belkin.com/au and select retailers.

SoundForm Bolt 2

Belkin’s Bolt wireless earbuds have Bluetooth 5.3 offering multipoint two-device connection, clear call tech and Belkin Signature Sound.

Available in Black, White, Teal and Lavender.

Features include:

Up to 28 hours of battery life – 9 hours of playtime per charge for the earbuds, plus another 19 hours of battery in the charging case;

Multipoint technology for simultaneous two-device connection;

Three EQ presets;

IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance;

USB-C charging case

Fast charge: 10 minutes of charging gets over an hour of playtime;

Bluetooth 5.3 pairing with 10m range

Mono mode allows use of one earbud at a time to extend battery life and “stay alert of surroundings”;

Two-year warranty.

Price: $49.95, available now on belkin.com/au and select retailers.