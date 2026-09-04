Belkin has unveiled a new range of SureFind trackers for keys, wallets, luggage and more, with support for both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub. The first products are set to hit Australian shelves in September 2026.

Belkin is aiming to make losing your belongings a little less stressful with its new SureFind range of item trackers.

Notably, the SureFind range isn’t tied to a single smartphone ecosystem. Every product is certified for both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub, allowing iPhone and Android users to track their belongings using the platform they already rely on.

The SureFind Spot (MMA014) is the conventional tracker in the range, designed for attaching to keys, backpacks, luggage and other personal belongings. Its a compact design so is suitable for items that regularly disappear around the home, office, school or while travelling.

The SureFind Spot will be available in Australia from September 2026, priced from A$29.95.

For wallets and passports, the SureFind Card (MMA015) takes a different approach. Its ultra-thin design is intended to slide discreetly into wallets, passport holders and other slim items. It also carries an IP68 rating, offering dust-tight protection and resistance to prolonged water submersion.

The SureFind Card will cost from A$44.95 and will launch in Australia in September.

Belkin is also combining tracking technology with another useful accessory in the SureFind Loop Cable Tag (CAB029). As well as being a tracker and carry loop for bags and luggage, it incorporates a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, so users can keep a charging cable attached to their everyday gear.

It will be priced at A$44.95, available in Australia from September.

