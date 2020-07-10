Belkin has unveiled new SCREENFOCE screen protection for MacBooks and BOOST↑CHARGE mobile power collections for multiple Apple devices, which have been upgraded to deliver full privacy, multi-device charging convenience, and ultimate portability.

The TruePrivacy Screen Protection (RRP $84.95) allows users to fortify private information with full-screen, ultra-thin protection that’s easy to remove, wash and reuse. It also features a TruePrivacy Panel for easy storage when protector is not in use, and contains anti-glare technology for best viewing experience.

The BOOST↑CHARGE Portable Wireless Charger with Stand Special Edition (RRP $129.95) is a two-in-one solution features a Qi-certified wireless charging power bank for portable charging, and a base stand for docking and viewing. It can charge iPhone 8 and later at 7.5W and includes 10,000 mAh of power when used as a portable power bank. When docked, the stand charges both the power bank and device simultaneously.

The BOOST↑CHARGE 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Special Edition (RRP $219.95) is Qi-certified, allowing users to wirelessly charge their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. The Wireless Charger also suits most phone cases up to 3mm, with an LED light that clearly displays charging status.

Belkin has also launched the BOOST↑CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W (RRP $84.95) which provides fast wireless charging to charge iPhone 8 and later optimally at 7.5W. The wireless charging pad is compatible with most cases up to 3mm and is Qi-certified to ensure safe charging to all compatible devices such as iPhone, AirPods Pro, and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.