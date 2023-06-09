Belkin have today launched a first-of-its-kind power bank with the ability to provide fast charging capabilities for the newer models of Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously while on-the-go.

It can fully charge the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7 to 80% up from 0% in approximately 45 minutes. And is able to charge the Apple Watch Ultra from 0% to 80% in approximately an hour.

Deemed the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger, this device was designed and engineered to fit most Apple Watch band sizes and styles.

It uses the latest in technology to charge the Watch Series 8 14x, or iPhone 14 twice, and can support wireless charging for Airpods Pro (2nd Generation).

Some other features that comes with this device are as follows:

Built with a 20W USB-C PD port for fast charging the power bank itself as well as an additional device

Provides up to 36 hours of video playback for iPhone 14 with 10,000mAh cell capacity

Built with overcharge protection and fully certified by USB-IF and MFi to deliver safe, fast, efficient power

Includes 12-inch USB-C cable for charging power bank

Ships in plastic-free retail packaging

Belkin’s Connected Equipment Warranty covers up to $2500 for peace of mind

This Wireless Charger (The BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K) will be available starting June 13th, retailing from $139.95 AUD from Belkin.com/au