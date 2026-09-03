Belkin has unveiled three new audio families at IFA 2026, deepening its push into the fiercely competitive sub-$100 headphone market, with one range already carrying confirmed Australian and New Zealand pricing.

The accessory maker introduced the SoundForm Isolate Buds, SoundForm Dot, and SoundForm Play ANC during its annual showcase. All three models are set to roll out globally via belkin.com and select retailers beginning this month.

SoundForm Dot Gets ANZ Pricing

The SoundForm Dot series has been priced for the Australian and New Zealand markets, with the ANC version retailing at A$54.95 and the standard model at A$49.95. The active noise-cancelling variant boasts up to 30 hours of total battery life, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, Clear Call voice processing, and an IPX5 water- and sweat-resistant rating.

Belkin has yet to confirm which local retailers will stock the range. Internationally, the standard Dot is priced at US$35, with the ANC version commanding a modest premium.

Isolate Buds and Kids’ Audio Play

The higher-tier SoundForm Isolate Buds offer up to 45dB of active noise cancellation, 32 hours of battery life, multipoint connectivity, and app-adjustable EQ via the SoundForm app. The earbuds ship with multiple ear tip and wing tip sizes and carry an IPX5 rating. International pricing is set at US$60, £40, and €50, though ANZ pricing remains unconfirmed.

Belkin is also expanding its children’s audio portfolio with the SoundForm Play ANC, an over-ear model featuring up to 45 hours of battery life with ANC enabled — 62 hours without — an optional 85dB volume limiter, foldable design, 3.5mm wired playback, and a built-in microphone for calls. It is priced at US$50, £40, and €45.

The naming strategy may raise eyebrows in retail channels. Belkin already markets an over-ear SoundForm Isolate with ANC in Australia at A$89.95. The introduction of in-ear Isolate Buds creates potential for shelf and search confusion in a category where consumers often struggle to distinguish between product variants.

JB Hi-Fi Angle and Retail Pressure

The retail play is credible, as JB Hi-Fi already carries Belkin’s SoundForm audio range, including the A$49.95 Bolt 2 earbuds and the ClearFit open-ear models.

However, this launch signals a notable shift: Belkin is moving aggressively beyond its traditional charging and connectivity stronghold into sub-A$100 audio territory — a space where JB Hi-Fi competes heavily with JBL, Sony, and Skullcandy. The kids’ ANC model also lands in a category JB Hi-Fi actively promotes during back-to-school and Christmas campaigns.

With ANC now entering price points once reserved for basic true wireless earbuds — around A$50 — margins for both brands and retailers face increasing pressure at the entry level.

Third Consecutive IFA Audio Expansion

The launch marks Belkin’s third straight IFA audio push. At IFA 2024, the company introduced its first over-ear ANC headphone, the SoundForm Isolate, which debuted in Australia at A$89.95. At IFA 2025, it announced four earbud models — all priced at US$34.99 — including the Rhythm ANC and a USB-C wired ANC variant.

This year’s audio announcements sit within a broader IFA 2026 product slate from the Foxconn-owned accessory brand. That lineup includes the UltraCharge Pro power banks, built on its new BoostSolid Cell semi-solid state battery technology, confirmed for Australia from January 2027 at A$119.95 for the 5K magnetic model, alongside the new SureFind tracker range.