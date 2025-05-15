Beko is celebrating its 70th anniversary, commemorating seven decades of innovation, sustainability, and global expansion in the home appliance sector.

Founded in 1955 in Istanbul, the company has evolved into a global powerhouse, operating in 58 countries with a portfolio of 22 brands, including Grundig, Defy, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Singer, and Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances.

As of 2024, Beko reported a turnover of €10.6 billion and employs more than 50,000 people worldwide.

The company’s Chief Commercial Officer for Turkey and South Asia, Can Dinçer, said the anniversary is both a business and national milestone, rooted in the founder Vehbi Koç’s philosophy, “I exist if my country exists.”

Beko’s global footprint has expanded rapidly over the past two decades.

Major milestones include entering South Africa in 2011, Pakistan in 2016, and India in 2017.

In 2024, Beko became Europe’s leading white goods company following the formation of Beko Europe through a merger with Whirlpool’s European operations.

The company has produced over 560 million appliances in 70 years, including 375 million white goods, 151 million refrigerators, and 96 million washing machines.

Its global footprint spans 7.8 million square meters, equivalent to 1,100 football fields.

Sustainability remains a key focus.

Beko reports saving more than 15 Sydney Harbours’ worth of water over 30 years through dishwasher usage and achieving 2.77 million cubic meters in water efficiency improvements since 2010.

It has also recycled 1.75 million tonnes of e-waste over the past decade.

Beko leads in research and development, holding 3,125 international patent applications, more than the next 20 Turkish companies combined, and remains Turkey’s top filer in green technologies.

The company has conducted over a million R&D tests and continues to invest in IoT-enabled, energy-saving appliances aimed at building smarter, more sustainable homes.

Looking ahead, Beko says it is focused on further growth and innovation.

“We’ve surpassed every milestone we set,” said Dinçer, “And we’re not stopping here.”