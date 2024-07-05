HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Beko Makes It To Top 50 Of The World’s Most Sustainable Companies

Beko

Appliance manufacturer Beko which has extensive operations in Australia has been recognised as one of the world’s most sustainable companies.

It has secured the the 44th spot on Time Magazine and Statista’s first-ever list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies.

The Turkish-headquartered company earned a score of 75.68 out of 100, placing it fourth among all companies in the “manufacturing and industrial production” sector. It was also the highest-ranking home appliance company on the list.

The TIME and Statista ranking reportedly assessed over 5,000 global companies to come up with its list of the top 100 most sustainable companies in the world.

The criteria which it considered when drawing up the list were companies which weren’t facing significant sustainability controversies and which had also participated in recognised sustainability initiatives like the Science Based Targets initiative with their performance noted in assessments such as CDP ratings, among other criteria.

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko

Beko’s recently published 2023 Sustainability Report, themed “Feels Like Home.” The 16th annual report outlines its progress towards its goal of becoming a net-zero business by 2050.

Beko said that some of its key achievements in the sustainability space included a 64 per cent renewable energy usage rate in its manufacturing operations.

It saved and recycled 288,973 cubic metres of water, and prevented 6,983 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emission through energy efficiency projects. It also claimed to have recycled 1.75 million units of electronic waste since 2014.

The company noted that energy-efficient products accounted for 50.2 percent of Beko’s 2023 turnover, while low-carbon products represented 62.4 percent.

“This recognition from TIME and Statista fuels our drive to innovate and redefine what’s possible in our industry. We are committed to developing products that not only make daily life easier but also contribute to a healthier planet for current and future generations,” said Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko.

Globally, Beko has 55,000 employees and subsidiaries in 58 countries and 45 production facilities in 13 countries. It also has 22 brands owned or used with a limited licence in certain markets.

Last year, Beko Australia and New Zealand, a subsidiary of global household appliances company, Arçelik, was appointed as the distributor of Hitachi branded home appliances in Australia.

Making it to the Times list of the top 100 most sustainable companies were also two Australian-headquartered companies – Brambles and Transurban.



