Home > Latest News > Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer-Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish

Beko Launches Dishwasher with Consumer-Driven Features and Dark Stainless Steel Finish

By | 13 May 2025

Beko has introduced the BDFB1650ADX, a full-size freestanding dishwasher designed in direct response to Australian consumer feedback.

Featuring a 16-place setting capacity and finished in premium dark stainless steel, the new model reflects preferences gathered from nearly 7,000 Beko product reviews.

The BDFB1650ADX combines high-demand features such as AutoDose, which automatically dispenses the correct amount of detergent for up to a month, and SelfDry, a smart drying system that opens the door automatically at the end of the cycle to improve energy efficiency and drying results.

It also includes the Hygiene Intense setting, using steam and high heat to eliminate 99.999% of bacteria and viruses, ideal for families with young children.

Designed with modern kitchens in mind, the dishwasher’s dark stainless steel finish is both contemporary and fingerprint-resistant, making it a stylish fit for Australian homes.

Wi-Fi connectivity through Beko’s HomeWhiz app allows users to monitor and control the appliance remotely, check detergent levels, and download custom wash programs.

“The BDFB1650ADX reflects exactly what Australian households told us they want: flexibility, hygiene, smart technology, and a premium finish,” said Murat Dora, Head of Product at Beko ANZ.

The new model is available now through major retailers across Australia.



