In the wake of research released by Euromonitor, Beko has announced it is rebranding itself as “Europe’s No.1 Large Home Appliances Company”.

Beko owns or has a limited licence agreement with 22 brands worldwide including Whirlpool, Grundig, Hitachi and Singer.

Euromonitor’s research is based on 2024 data.

“Building on this achievement, the Beko consumer brand, which offers a wide range of innovative and sustainable technologies, is launching its new brand statement, ‘Beko, from Europe’s No.1 Home Appliances Company’, to spotlight the brand’s commitment to health-focused innovation,” Beko said.

Meanwhile, Beko’s sustainability initiatives have seen the company named in first spot on Real Leaders’ 2025 Top Impact Companies List.

Real Leaders is a magazine that branched out into business membership and events.

The gong follows Beko being named by Time magazine last year as the world’s 44th most sustainable company.

It was Time’s inaugural list, and Beko scored 75.68 out of 100, placing it fourth in the manufacturing and industrial production sector.

Beko said pole position placement on the Real Leaders list highlights the company’s “dedication to embedding sustainability into its business practices and its mission of inspiring sustainable lives in every home”.

Real Leaders said its Impact Awards “recognise better leaders for a better world”.

It said it vetted more than 300 applications and that companies “were asked to demonstrate at least one of six areas … such as their mission, traceable metrics, culture, leadership, reporting and collaborations”.

“Today, there is a great need to reset the way we live our daily lives and how we do business in the face of the world’s environmental and social complexities,” Beko said.

“To tackle these challenges, the world needs a more inclusive and sustainable future and an economy in which businesses balance purpose and profit.”

“To achieve our ambitious goals, we have always cherished the main pillars of our culture – our respect for each other, our profound sense of care for the environment and the society, and our passion to grow together.”

Real Leaders is hosting the Unite event in February for company CEOs to network.