Beats Teases The Powerbeats Pro 2

By | 5 Sep 2024
Powerbeats Pro 2

Beats takes its time when it comes to product upgrades, and Powerbeats Pro is no different. It was first released back in 2019, and since then there has been no significant hardware updates.

Now though, these wireless earbuds are ready for a complete overhaul. The Powerbeats Pro 2 is scheduled to be released next year.

In a teaser clip posted on the brand’s Instagram account, you can spot the in-ear fit of the revamped design showcased by baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

There aren’t any details as to the specs of the new earbuds. Sound quality — especially bass response — was a major draw on the Powerbeats Pro, so it’s reasonable to expect some work done to enhance that on its successor.

Other features that could make it to the updated version are active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio, and possibly even a more compact charging case with USB-C instead of a Lightning connection.

The first-gen Powerbeats Pro

The first-gen Powerbeats Pro

The ear hooks are an integral part of the design of these buds and will be retained in the Powerbeats Pro 2.

In 2020, it released Powerbeats (minus the Pro), a pair of neckbuds that were quietly and promptly discontinued only a year later.

If you want hook-free designs, then Beats does have other options including the Beats Fit Pro, Studio Buds Plus, and Solo Buds.

The teaser comes at a time when Beats’ parent company, Apple, is expected to announce two new sets of AirPods next week — one of which will reportedly feature active noise cancellation.

It’s been a busy couple of months for Beats. In June, Apple unveiled its first new Bluetooth speaker in nine years by way of the latest Beats Pill which features a refreshed design and re-engineered acoustics. Apple says that the device is not only lighter (at 680 grams, it’s around 10 per cent lighter than the Pill Plus) and more portable than its predecessor, but also claims that it has an all-day battery life of up to 24 hours.

That same month, it also launched its new Beats Solo Buds in Oz. The new Beats Solo Buds have been custom-built to produce big sound in the smallest case the company has made.



