Apple-owned audio brand Beats has stepped into the charging accessory market with the launch of its first cable lineup, Beats Cables.

The launch includes a new range of reinforced charging cables, available in multiple colours and configurations.

The new lineup is available now on Apple’s website in a choice of USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning configurations.

Priced at US$18.99 (A$29) for a single cable and US$34.99 (A$54) for a two-pack, the new accessories are designed to support fast charging, data transfer, and even CarPlay – depending on the device and cable type.

Available in two lengths – 1.5 metres for general use and 20 centimetres for more portable setups – the cables feature a woven, tangle-resistant exterior designed to improve durability and reduce wear from regular use.

The USB-C to USB-C variant supports charging, syncing, CarPlay, and even lossless audio streaming for both Android and Apple devices. It’s also capable of up to 60W fast charging when paired with a compatible USB-C power adapter.

Meanwhile, the USB-A to USB-C version enables up to 15W charging for select iPhones and iPads, and the USB-C to Lightning cable supports fast charging and data syncing for iOS and iPadOS devices.

To support the launch, Beats is bringing back its ‘Pill People’ characters for a light-hearted ad campaign that’s now live across the brand’s social media channels.

“From bold colours and packaging to bringing product features to life with the Pill People campaign, we’re energising this category in true Beats fashion,” said Beats CMO Chris Thorne.

Beats’ new packaging is made from 100% plant-based materials sourced from recycled fibres and sustainable forests.

Australian-specific pricing and availability have not yet been confirmed.