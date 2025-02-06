The Poem Communication Group who claim on their web site that “We successfully reversed negative quality perceptions of Beats By Dre and drove an uplift in editorial share of voice from 0 to 30%” have not explained why Beats a Company owned by Apple, dumped them for their latest Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 launch in Australia.

This week Beats held an excellent press briefing for their new buds offering that several publications have revealed will include a heart monitor, the only difference was that it was Onegreenbean that ran the launch program that was not without its problems.

No more so, than when journalists invited to the event at the Hyatt by OGB/Onegreenbean struggled to actually find where the event was being held, because of sloppy PR management.

When I turned up for the event journalists were already walking around looking for the Beats event.

As for Hyatt hotel management, they claimed that there was no event or a booking for Apple or Beats.

So, it was back to the original event invitation email and PR person who invited journalists.

The only problem was that OGB appear to be one of those PR Companies whose staff don’t believe in effective communication, with no telephone numbers on the invitation emails which of course which would have come in useful when trying to find the event.

Some of their staff do have ‘She Her’ on their emails so maybe it’s a woke thing.

After working out where the event actually was, the good news is that the new Power Beats Pro 2 are brilliant which we will report on shortly.

As for Poem one of their problems is that are one of the many woke communication Companies who think that they can black ban journalists if they don’t write positively about their clients”.

A classic example is Sonos who is in serious trouble and well known for bullying journalists.

We have not had a press release from Poem or Sonos ever since we broke a story about a new Sonos product ahead of the official launch of a Sonos product.

This led to Sonos demanding that we pull the story down or you guessed it “We would be banned”.

This led to ChannelNews doing what we do best, breaking all the major stories about Sonos that people want to read about, with all the Sonos PR spin left to journalists who are too frightened to say boo in case they miss out on a free product.

A search of for Sonos + ChannelNews on Google tells the real story about Sonos, which we have reported on.

The motto being that good media Companies also have a baseball bat and know how to swing it when they are not being fed by a brand or a brand is using a media organisation for the sole purpose of positive PR.

As for Poem and their corporate strategy they claim that ‘The results of our deeply human approach are greater business outcomes”.

It appears this did not work for Sonos whose business is in total disarray today after we revealed that they have sacked another 200 people, with the real possibility emerging that Sonos who are also well known for their woke management approach is set to slash marketing and PR expenditure.