HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BBC’s Video Streaming Service BritBox To Launch In Australia

BBC’s Video Streaming Service BritBox To Launch In Australia

By | 30 Mar 2020
, ,
BritBox Australia launch

BBC Studios has announced plans to launch its ad-free subscription video-on-demand streaming service BritBox in Australia later this year. They have not yet announced a price point for the Australian market.

BritBox offers the biggest range of British dramas, comedies, documentaries and lifestyle shows in HD, including The Office (UK version), Black Adder, Call The Midwife, Bancroft, Vera and Endeavour.

In addition to having British-made favourites, BritBox will also feature exclusive content made by British production companies.

Like other streaming services, these programmes will be available on the web, mobile, tablet, connected TVs and Chromecast.

Operated as a 50:50 joint venture between ITV and BBC Studios, BritBox will offer both classic and modern British box sets.

BritBox launched in North America in March 2017 and surpassed initial projections, with more than 1 million subscribers. It launched in the UK in November 2019, and BBC and ITV have said they are considering rolling it out in additional territories in the future.

The service will be recruiting a local team and a country manager to lead its operations in Australia.

BBC Studios itself makes around 2500 hours of content per year.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Stream Aid 2020: Twitch’s COVID-19 Charity Event This Sunday
fetch tv image
Fetch TV Gives Subscribers Free Access To International News Channels
Get Set To Watch Movies In Full HD As Netflix Moves To Throttle Back Streaming
Samsung Series 7 65-inch 4K UHD TV for 50% Off
Australians Binge: Streaming Sees Downloads Soar
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Hibernation Economy: Top-5 Smart Fridges In 2020
Latest News
/
March 30, 2020
/
$130 Billion Package Designed To Save Distributors & Retailers Announced
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
March 30, 2020
/
Retailers & Distributors Told To ‘Hang On’ As Government Moves To Prop Up Business
Coronavirus Finance Industry
/
March 30, 2020
/
two hands holding a withings smart thermometer
Telehealth: Tech Healthcare Products To Monitor Your Health From Home
Health And Grooming Latest News Remote Devices
/
March 30, 2020
/
COVID-19: Woolies Joins Coles In Asking Customers To Pack Their Own Bags
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 30, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Hibernation Economy: Top-5 Smart Fridges In 2020
Latest News
/
March 30, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
As Australians prepare to hibernate until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, fridges and freezers have been selling out at appliance...
Read More