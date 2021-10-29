HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Battery Replacements Easier On New MacBook Pros

Battery Replacements Easier On New MacBook Pros

By | 29 Oct 2021

Apple has finally caved in to pressure from its competitors and launched a MacBook Pros that comes with a ‘DIY-Friendly’ battery replacement designs. 

The recently launched MacBook Pros with M1 chips would now offer the “first reasonably DIY-friendly battery replacement procedure since 2012.” 

In major shift from its original design the iPhone maker has now included a battery pull tab to make the process of replacing batteries on the notebooks way easier than before. 

This is vastly different from its previous design of having the batteries glued on top of the notebook. 

The raft new changes in design does not just stop there as now the battery pack is not stuck under the logic board either.  

In other words, disassembling the MacBook Pro and having to replace its battery will not have one go through the process of tearing down the laptop’s primary components.

 

 

