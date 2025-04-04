Bang & Olufsen will unveil a new version of the Beosound Balance speaker, featuring a marble plinth, at Milan Design Week.

The Beosound Balance Natura, in collaboration with Italian stone company Antolini, retains the core features of the original 2020 model, including seven high-performance drivers and the ability to deliver 850 watts of power.

However the standout feature of this new version is its sculptural base made from Antolini’s exclusive marble, quartz, petrified wood, or fossilised wood.

The company emphasises that the marble base isn’t just for show and is integral to the speaker’s performance, providing an optimal height for enhanced acoustics and a more natural sound distribution.

“The plinth is designed not only to elevate the speaker aesthetically but also to improve the listening experience,” said a Bang & Olufsen spokesperson. “It’s a statement piece that brings together form and function in a way only Bang & Olufsen can.”

In addition to the Beosound Balance Natura, Bang & Olufsen is also showcasing other luxury offerings at Milan Design Week (7-13 April), including a 55-inch Beovision Theatre TV and a pair of Beolab 28 speakers, all customised with Antolini’s Amazon quartite.

While the base Beosound Balance comes in at approximately A$5,000, it’s safe to say the Natura version, with its bespoke stone base, will command a significantly higher price tag.