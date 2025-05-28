Bang & Olufsen has launched the Beosystem 3000c, an ultra-luxury audio system that revives the iconic 1980s hi-fi design while incorporating modern wireless technology.

Limited to just 100 units, the system pairs a refurbished 1985 Beogram 3000 turntable with a pair of Beolab 8 wireless speakers, retailing for US$30,000 (A$45,000).

Launching as the third release in the Danish brand’s “Recreated Classics” series, each unit is handcrafted in B&O’s Struer factory, blending original components, such as the turntable’s brushed aluminium panels and floating silhouette. It also includes new upgrades including a solid walnut back and freshly engineered electronics.

The Beolab 8 speakers, included in the system, are far from retro inside. Finished in matching acoustic-grade aluminium and walnut, each compact speaker is equipped with advanced DSP, room-sensing microphones, and support for AirPlay, Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6. They also feature beam-width control and adaptive tuning for optimal sound in any room..

For those who missed B&O’s earlier Recreated Classics, like the Beogram 4000c turntable or Beosound 9000 CD system, this is another chance to own a piece of design history, albeit at a high cost.