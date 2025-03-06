Bang & Olufsen has partnered with luxury fashion brand Saint Laurent to relaunch its legendary Beogram 4000c turntable, originally released in 1972.

This limited edition, priced at €30,000 (A$48,000), features just ten restored units.

The turntables are not newly manufactured but are original units from the ’70s that have been restored by Bang & Olufsen’s team of engineers and craftspeople in Denmark. Each component has been disassembled, cleaned and refurbished.

Under the creative direction of fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello, each turntable is encased in handcrafted ziricote wood with aluminum details and is individually numbered with an etched logo.

While maintaining its classic tangential tracking tonearm and the ability to play records at both 33⅓ and 45 rpm, the restored Beogram 4000c has been updated with a new cartridge and preamplifier.

The Beogram 4000c Saint Laurent Rive Droite Edition can be purchased at Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles, as well as online through Saint Laurent’s official website.