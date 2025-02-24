Home > Latest News > Bang & Olufsen Shares Take Off Despite Falling Revenues & Losses

Bang & Olufsen Shares Take Off Despite Falling Revenues & Losses

By | 24 Feb 2025

Danish audio Company Bang & Olufsen who are relying on the specialist channel in Australia for sales, has finally seen a turnaround in their share value with their stock climbing 33% during the past month, despite the Company is still struggling to grow revenues.

According to observers the business is not in good shape, with the market punting on green shoots in the hope of getting a return on investment from the business that has a market cap of A$0.46 Billion as of this month.

Despite last year’s revenues falling the Company that also reported a loss A$13.6M is tipping growth this year with the business set to launch several new audio products.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Gradient Collection

Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Gradient Collection

In the last quarter Like-for-like sales grew by 1% despite overall revenue declining by 0.4%.

During the past 12 months revenues have fallen 18.5% year-on-year.

Analysts claim that Bang & Olufsen is bordering on breakeven despite previous losses and tanking revenues.

The company that has been juggling capital with debt making up 39% of equity, has basically funded the Company from equity capital as revenues fell 15% over the past three years.

The predicted 7.2% growth tipped by management this year is still behind audio industry growth forecasts of 9.6% growth with the business still struggling to deliver profitability.

Analysts claim that investors who have driven the stock up this month are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to take risks on the stock.

With both the German, UK and Chinese market tanking the Company said that In APAC, the shift in the multiband channel towards travel retail positively impacted channel performance.

The gross margin rose to 53.7% compared to 53.1% in Q2 last year.

“The higher gross margin is a testament to the progress we are making and our strategic focus on building a robust financial foundation for the future. EBIT margin before special items was 1.7% compared to 3.0% in Q2 last year. The modest decline in revenue and improved gross margin was more than offset by increased development costs” management said.

The Company reported that in Asia Pacific Like-for-like sell-out in the eTail channel declined.

The Flexible Living category and On-the-go category also declined.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Gradient Collection
Bang & Olufsen Lets Customers Design Their Own Speakers
Bang & Olufsen’s $910 Beoplay Eleven Buds Caned Over Battery
Dial It Up To Eleven: Bang & Olufsen’s New Beoplay Buds
Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

ViewSonic Launches Ultra-Fast Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/
We Have Known For Years That Kaspersky Software Was High Risk Why Did It Take The Federal Government So Long To Ban It
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/
Asus Unveils Mouse With Built-In Aromatic Oil Diffuser
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/
EXCLUSIVE:Samsung Australia To Restructure Mobile & Consumer Business B2b Division To Be Added
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/
Apple’s M4 MacBook Air Set To Debut Soon
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ViewSonic Launches Ultra-Fast Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
February 24, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
ViewSonic has introduced its XG2737 gaming monitor which features a 27-inch screen with a 520Hz refresh rate, reported to be...
Read More