Bang & Olufsen, a high-end audio brand, have unveiled new limited edition Beoplay EX Wireless Earbuds and Beosound 2 Wireless Speaker, which come in a new Northern Sky Turquoise finish.

Director of Bang & Olufsen Atelier, Christian Bauers said, “One by one, each Beosound 2 is carefully anodized following a delicate method, where the aluminium piece is slowly dipped upside down into the turquoise colour bath.”

“The speed at which the operator dips the piece gradually increases to the beat of a metronome as it gets immersed deeper in the colour bath, ensuring a high saturation at the top and a subtle finish at the bottom.”

The Beoplay EX wireless earbuds include ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), and carry an IP57 weatherproof rating, able to survive up to 30 minutes in 1m of water. Additionally, they are dust and sand resistant.

They come with a charging case with a wireless Qi receiver, a .5m USB-A/USB-C charging cable, four sizes of COMPLY silicone tips, and a quick start guide.

Moving on to the Beosound 2 wireless speaker, which originally launched in 2016, and is now in its third iteration.

It was designed using high-grade aluminium, and comes in an instantly recognisable cone shape.

The speaker incorporates Mozart, ensuring the exterior craftsmanship and software longevity last for years, and seamlessly integrates into any multiroom system.

It can detect its position in any space using Active Room Compensation, and will distribute sound accordingly.

Both of these devices will be available online, and in select stores in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa starting March 25th, 2024. Australian pricing and availability are still to be revealed.

The limited edition Beoplay EX wireless earbuds are retailing for U$699 (approx. A$1,057), whereas the limited edition Beosound 2 wireless speaker is retailing for U$5,699 (approx. A$8,624).

The Beoplay EX wireless earbuds are also available in Oxygen Anthracite, Black Anthracite, and Gold Tone colours, retailing for U$399 (approx. A$603), and Ferrari Red Edition for U$499 (approx. A$755).

The Beosound 2 wireless speaker is also available in Black Anthracite, Gold Tone, Natural, and Daybreak Blossom colours, retailing for U$3,199 (approx. A$4,841), and Ferrari Red Edition for U$5,499 (approx. A$8,321).