After the success that came with Bang & Olufsen’s (B&O) recreated Beogram 4000c turntable in 2020, the company has once again revived another product, and has launched the Beosystem 9000c music system.

This system is equipped with a fully restored Beosound 9000 CD player and B&O’s Beolab 28 wireless floorstanding speakers.

The Beosystem 9000c is now the second project under the company’s recreated Classics series.

Originally introduced in 1996, this device was a music system with a six-CD changer, complete with built-in AM/FM radio, designed by industrial designer David Lewis.

According to B&O, the idea for the device came to Lewis when he walked past a record store in London and saw six CDs laid out in a row.

The visible six CDs, the movement of the CD clamper, and the glass lid all showcase the company’s tradition of a highly differentiated visual design and aesthetic.

The linear movement of the CD clamper provides fast and soundless shifting between discs, and moves from the first to the sixth, registering information, and starting playback within seconds.

The motorised glass lid can open and close in the same movement, whether it’s laid down, standing up, or mounted on a wall.

The door is constantly monitored by two optical sensors and a digital time control, opening and closing within 3.5 and 4.0 seconds.

Two hundred units of the original CD player were tracked down and returned to the factory in Denmark, where they were disassembled and inspected.

Building on the original design, the team inverted the black and natural aluminium finishes of the original colour.

The Beolab 28 wireless floorstanding speakers feature natural aluminium lamellas with a Cosmic Black aluminium base.

When the system is turned on, the speaker curtains slide aside, and their position indicates whether the beam width mode is narrow or wide. Narrow will minimise the wall reflections, whereas wide will diffuse the sound.

The system also comes with a Beoremote One, meaning users can control the whole setup. The system can also be controlled via a smartphone or the Beolab speakers.

The interface on top of the speakers lights up, allowing the user to skip tracks, play/pause, and control the volume. There are four favourite buttons, to which users can add playlists from streaming services or their preferred radio stations via B&O Radio.

For wireless connectivity, the options include Airplay 2, Chromecast, and Bluetooth 5.0.

This music system is said to be currently available worldwide, however, it doesn’t appear on the official Bang & Olufsen Australian website. Only 200 units will be available worldwide.

On the US website, it’s retailing for $55,000, which is approximately A$83,000.

ChannelNews has reached out for official Australian pricing.

In other news, at the start of April this year, Bang & Olufsen released its new Ader Error Beosound A1 speaker, a limited-edition collaboration with Korean fashion brand Ader Error, which reimagines its Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker in Ader Error’s signature Z-blue colour.

This is retailing for A$920 from the official B&O website.