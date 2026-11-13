Bang & Olufsen is preparing a major software upgrade for its Beosound Premiere soundbar, allowing owners to connect older B&O speakers and subwoofers for the first time.

The update, currently undergoing beta testing, will expand the soundbar’s compatibility beyond the company’s newer Mozart-based wireless speakers, giving existing B&O customers greater flexibility when building a home theatre system.

According to Bang & Olufsen of Birmingham, the upgrade will enable older Beolab speakers to connect to the Premiere through the company’s Beosound Core, using wired connections.

Compatible models will include the Beolab 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 17, 18, 20, 6000 and 8000, which can be configured as additional front or rear speakers.

The update will also introduce support for Beolab 2, 11 and 19 subwoofers, addressing a significant limitation of the current system.

Until now, the Premiere has only supported additional speakers running B&O’s Mozart platform, which does not currently offer a compatible subwoofer.

There will still be restrictions, with the Premiere supporting a maximum of four additional speakers through two Beosound Core units. Connecting a subwoofer will use two of those available speaker slots.

Despite these limitations, the upgrade represents a significant improvement for existing Bang & Olufsen customers who have invested in the company’s premium speakers over the years.

Previously, customers wanting to integrate legacy Beolab speakers into a modern B&O surround sound system had to consider the considerably more expensive Beosound Theatre, priced at around US$7,000.

The update could make the Premiere a more affordable alternative while extending the useful life of older B&O equipment.

Bang & Olufsen’s entry-level Beosound Stage soundbar, meanwhile, will continue to operate without external speaker expansion options.

The company has not announced a release date for the software update, although beta testing suggests development is progressing.