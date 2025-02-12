Home > Latest News > Bang & Olufsen Lets Customers Design Their Own Speakers

Bang & Olufsen Lets Customers Design Their Own Speakers

By | 12 Feb 2025
Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Gradient Collection

Bang & Olufsen is letting customers design their own speakers in collaboration with one of the company’s artisans.

The new “Atelier” program enables customers to design speakers that are a reflection of them.

“A customer who commissions custom or bespoke Bang & Olufsen product creates not just a set of speakers, but an extension of their personality and style,” says Bang & Olufsen’s CEO Kristian Teär in an interview with ecoustics.com.

“We aim to create an experience and a product that resonates with them, building a lasting relationship between Bang & Olufsen and the customer.”

To get the ball rolling, Bang & Olufsen has published an Atelier catalogue comprising 500,000 combinations of colours, materials and finished.

They can be combined to create a one-of-a-kind Bang & Olufsen product.

You use an online “Digital Composer” to design your speakers over the web.

A B&O artisan works on bespoke speaker design. Picture: Bang & Olufsen

A B&O artisan works on bespoke speaker design. Picture: Bang & Olufsen

There are three levels of customisation, which define your level of personalisation.

“Atelier Bespoke” lets you collaborate directly with an Atelier artisan.  “Customers can create custom products incorporating materials or specific colors for a one-off creation,” B&O says.

The “Atelier Catalogue” level lets customers choose from more than 500,000 combinations of fabric, wood, and aluminum finishes to produce their products.

You could instead opt for “Atelier Editions” which comprises limited editions of products in the portfolio.

Bang & Olufsen has announced a Beosound 2 Gradient Collection of wireless pwereed speakers as an example of what the Atelier program can produce.

They will be available from March on Bang & Olufsen’s website for US$5700 per speaker.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
Bang & Olufsen’s $910 Beoplay Eleven Buds Caned Over Battery
Dial It Up To Eleven: Bang & Olufsen’s New Beoplay Buds
Bang & Olufsen Does Another Lap With Ferrari
Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Big Sponsor Pulls Plug On All Blacks
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/
Leica Launches Sofort 2 Burton Edition Instant Camera
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/
Sony's Singapore filing for the WH-1000XM6
Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Renders Leaked
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/
YouTube turns 20.
YouTube TV Growth Is A Warning To Australian Free-To-Air Services
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big Sponsor Pulls Plug On All Blacks
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed that one of its big backers, Ineos, has breached its six-year sponsorship agreement. NZR...
Read More