Bang & Olufsen’s partnership with Ferrari – which was extended earlier this year – has produced a round of high-end goodies, with B&O announcing it has given the prancing horse makeover to three existing products.

They are the Beolab 50 Active Speaker, Beosound Theatre Soundbar and Beovision Theatre TV.

While the first release of B&O Ferrari products a little over a year ago included entry-level goodies, this release is about higher end gear.

“For our second collection together, we wanted to pay tribute to aluminum, which is a hallmark material of both our brands,” says Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär. She says the result “blurs the line between Italian passion and Danish elegance”.

From lamellas to frame, Beosound Theatre TV Ferrari edition is crafted entirely from “Grigio Corsa” aluminium.

“Drawing from Ferrari’s signature red, we explored and considered a number of different hues,” says Tiina Kierysch, B&O’s Director of Industrial Design and Colour, Material, Finish.

“We finally selected a modern, mature red with deep cherry undertones. Paired with a timeless black and applied to the aluminium via double anodisation, the colour perfectly unites our two brands … the roar of the red is impossible to ignore. And the depth of the black draws you in, revealing the layers of craftsmanship.”

Stock for the second edition Ferrari collection from Bang & Olufsen will be made on demand. You can read more about it here.