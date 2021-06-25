Danish luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen have collaborated with Saint Laurent Rive Droite to create a limited-edition speaker, Beosound Edge.

Designed by Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the wireless art-piece/speaker sports two 200W woofers and four 100W tweeters. The circular speakers has a circumference of 50.2cm, with a 13 cm depth.

“With a perfectly circular frame exterior, customised marble print with a matt black aluminium finish, this limited-edition speaker resembles a contemporary art piece,” the B&O release says.

The Saint Laurent Rive Droite x Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge will only be available in LA and Paris, and will set you back a cool AUD$6,590.