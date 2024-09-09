Consumers, some who claim that they were not told before hand that the Business class seats, they were being booked into on long haul BA flights from Australia were “sub standard have slammed the UK airline, who appear quite happy promoting a business class service on their web site that is not the same as the service delivered on 787 aircraft flying out of Australia.

Last week ChannelNews witnessed firsthand the sub-standard service on a Flight from Sydney to London, this led to several angry consumers contacting us to complain about the British Airways service, some have also slammed their first-class service out of Australia describing it as only being up to the standard of business class on the likes of Qantas, Etihad or Emirates aircraft.

Vicky and Steve Moseley from Australia said after flying BA business class “We were horrified at the standard of seating that was provided. We agreed wholeheartedly with your description of the BA Business Class”.

“Our seats were in row 6” which is the same row that I sat.

“The seat configuration meant I was travelling backwards. The seat was no wider than an economy seat….it didn’t provide any shelf for items one might need during the flight”.

“The lie flat bed was a joke”

“I had a peep into the “First Class” cabin and saw it was really only just equivalent to other airlines’ Business Class”

“We have travelled quite a lot over the years with Qatar, Emirates, Qantas, Etihad and others but never have we experienced such a miserable and unacceptable Business Class as we did fly this time with B.A”

“This was definitely the last time we will fly with British Airways”.

Another person who has flown both British Airways business class and First Class out of Australia has also claimed that she will never fly BA again”.

Donna claimed that her Business Class experience was pathetic.

“I was seated in the middle section, so I had to have the screen up so as not to stare directly into the face of the unknown passenger whose seat was facing the opposite direction to me”

“It also meant that once this same passenger engaged his bed, I had no option but to step over his legs in order to get to bathroom or go for a walk”.

“Since this horrible leg in BA Business I have flown only with Singapore Airlines. I will now go out if my way to advise friends and family to avoid British Airways”.

BA have not responded to our questions of whether BA are concerned that you are breaching ACCC regulations and standards re the description of a product they are selling.

We have also asked them as to whether they have faced any legal action from consumers re BA’s failure to disclose to travelers that the aircraft is fitted out with a very old Business Class configuration?

This is the same airline who last week suspended one of their Airbus A380-800 long haul pilots over claims he drunkenly assaulted three female crew members.

The first officer, a married man in his 50s, was said to have flown into a rage during a boozy night out between flights with the crew suspecting he was still drunk when he turned up to fly the aircraft.

The BA crew consisting of a cabin manager, a first-class stewardess and an in-flight lead refused to operate the return flight the next day if he was in the cockpit.

The pilot a father-of-two, who is in his 50s, had in fact taken his 25-year-old lover on the trip using a cheap discount ticket, and had got into an argument with her before the confrontation with the crew.

BA has confirmed the incident as reported by UK media.

A visit to Trust Pilot a review web site that ranks brands reveals that of 1,200 people which is a large sample *2% could only manage to give the airline a 1% rating out of five.

Many of the complaints were about business class and poor service.

Lloyd Bond who previously was a regular BA flyer wrote “I’ve been flying BA for years, and it just gets worse and worse, an once quality brand is being run into the ground to compete with budget airlines”.

He added “The booking system is a joke, multiple disparate IT systems all outsourced (to save money obviously) held together by sticky tape meaning that a spinning wheel saying “please wait” is par for the course. Bookings will disappear and reappear from your account, constant dropouts”.

Unfortunately I have to fly back to Australia this week from Manchester in their second rate business class.

But if you have a beef with BA send me a note at [email protected].