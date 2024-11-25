AVPro is describing its new 150-metre HDMI extender as a “game-changing” solution to overcoming HDMI signal delivery challenges when retrofitting commercial and residential properties.

“Retrofit site surveys often reveal havoc-causing infrastructure or proposal-ending wire types,” AVPro says.

“Never pass on retro opportunities again with the AC-EX150-BKT. If on-site analysis confirms signal continuity with Cat 5e (or better) cabling, the AC-EX150-BKT will deliver up to a 4K UHD image, accurately and artifact-free, to TVs or projectors at extended Category wire transmission distances now up to 100 metres, and a 1080p signal up to 150 metres.”

The HDMI extender is designed to overcome retro-encountered inline Category wire challenges, such as splices, couplers and punch-down blocks, the company says.

“When transmit/receive signal extension kits became available, skew-free AV UTP cabling was required. From its appearance, this wire is easily mistaken for a Category network cable.

“When early HDMI cables replaced outdated kits, this wire was commonly repurposed for control or IR use. As bandwidth requirements intensified and HDMI 1.4 cables proved incompatible, updated extension kit features enabled all required functionality to be accomplished with a single Category wire.

“However, skew-free UTP is incompatible with current HDMI devices – except for the AC-EX150-BKT”, which was engineered for installations with any 8-conductor legacy Category wire.