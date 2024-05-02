British analogue hi-fi manufacturer, AVID is set to unveil its first new turntable in six years, which will be equipped with a new motor design.

The new deck, the AVID Acutus Dark Iron, was designed, engineered, and hand-built in Cambridgeshire, England, and will directly replace the Acutus Dark Limited Edition.

According to eCoustics, this new AVID device will likely compete alongside tables from VPI, Kuzma, and Clearaudio.

Consumer demand resulted in AVID revealing a new darker “sparkling iron” finish, but the key to the turntable is its new motor system, which is coupled to the main chassis.

According to Forbes, AVID says this new finish costs much less to manufacture than the labour-intensive, chrome-finish Acutus models.

The design maintains correct drive belt alignment even if the turntable has been levelled using the adjustable feet, eliminating speed-related issues.

The high-torque AC synchronous motor reportedly provides a tenfold increase in power over its competitors.

Twin round-section drive belts allow the design to provide free suspension movement without speed instabilities.

The power supply can generate frequency for precise speed adjustment, and it is equipped with an 80VA mains transformer, meaning it can function as an integrated amplifier for the motor.

The turntable has a weighty 10KG aluminium platter with a 10mm damping disc and a TMShrunk felt-composite mat.

Those interested can upgrade to an AVID precision resin mat, that will enhance vibration transfer.

The platter sits on top of an inverted bearing design which will lower the centre of gravity and eliminate lateral movement and rumble noise.

Then, there’s a self-lubricating sleeve for silent operation and a supplied AVID single-action clamp, which flattens the record onto the platter and channels vibrations to the sub-chassis reducing noise.

AVID are also offering a dual operation upgrade which will eliminate warps and air pockets.

The Acutus Dark Iron is available from AVID-authorised retailers.

The turntable with mat and clamp upgrade is retailing for U$17,000, the turntable retailing for U$13,000, the mat upgrade alone retails for U$4,000, and the clamp upgrade alone retails for U$700.

Official Australian pricing has yet to be revealed. According to the official AVID website, the authorised resellers in Australia are Videocraft Australia, Amber Technology, and Innovative Music Australia.

Purchasers can also access discounts on the company’s range of tonearms and cartridges, as well as the mat and clamp upgrade when ordered with the turntable. It’s unclear if these discounts will apply globally or only in the US.